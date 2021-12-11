DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

DDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.20. 27,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

