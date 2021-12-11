DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

DDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.20. 27,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.