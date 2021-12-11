Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Dynamics.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLOW opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $930.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

