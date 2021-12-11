Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.58

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $3.60. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 78,591 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $131.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 24.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Dover Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover Motorsports during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Motorsports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 41,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 37,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 934,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

