Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $466.30

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 466.30 ($6.18) and traded as high as GBX 592.50 ($7.86). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 588 ($7.80), with a volume of 892,486 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.63) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Drax Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 584.33 ($7.75).

The firm has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 538.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 467.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

