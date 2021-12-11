DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

DTM stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.53.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DT Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

