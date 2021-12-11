Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$77.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.40.

TSE:DND opened at C$46.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.90. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$35.51 and a twelve month high of C$53.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

