Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. Dynatrace posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $304,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,275 shares of company stock worth $14,412,811. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 289.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $61.75. 1,710,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,027. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 220.54, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

