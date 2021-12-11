Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AAR (TSE:AIR)

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of AAR (TSE:AIR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$0.80 target price on the stock.

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services.

