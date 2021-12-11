Ecolab Inc. (ECL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Ecolab has increased its dividend payment by 24.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ecolab to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $232.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ecolab stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

