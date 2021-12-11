Ecor1 Capital, Llc Sells 156,669 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 156,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $285,137.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 185,941 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $308,662.06.

Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.51. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODT. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

