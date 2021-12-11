Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.980-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

NYSE EPC opened at $44.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

