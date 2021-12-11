Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $313.81

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 313.81 ($4.16) and traded as high as GBX 316.72 ($4.20). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 313 ($4.15), with a volume of 424,323 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 313.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 325.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Get Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust alerts:

In other Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust news, insider Mungo Wilson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £96,900 ($128,497.55).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.