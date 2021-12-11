Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood Sells 7,830 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EW stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

