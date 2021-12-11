Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 – $6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.85 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.650 EPS.

EW traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $121.84. 2,227,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,466. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.15.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

