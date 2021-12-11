Efraim Grinberg Sells 3,000 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $126,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Movado Group alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $207,150.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $428,824.68.

MOV opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $959.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Movado Group by 618.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.