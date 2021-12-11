Egretia Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Egretia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $1.12 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00040192 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00209251 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

EGT is a coin. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

