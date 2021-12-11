Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Empire to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Empire in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.67.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$37.62 on Friday. Empire has a 12 month low of C$34.13 and a 12 month high of C$42.93. The company has a market cap of C$9.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Harold Vels bought 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.70 per share, with a total value of C$52,167.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,908,700.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.