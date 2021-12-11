Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$247.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,699.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

EDV opened at C$27.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.74. The company has a market cap of C$6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 13.50. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$23.12 and a 1 year high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 2.973178 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

