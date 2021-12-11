ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA opened at $0.86 on Friday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $36.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDRA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $130,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 4,407.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

