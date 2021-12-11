EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Insider Shawn M. O’connell Sells 2,535 Shares

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ENS opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average is $87.11. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in EnerSys by 45,519.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,208,000 after purchasing an additional 604,498 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at about $41,693,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 7,509.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 134.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 168,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 72.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

