Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Gap Up to $22.58

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.58, but opened at $23.60. Engagesmart shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 619 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $5,286,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $21,587,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $24,684,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.