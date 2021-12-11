Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Gap Up to $22.58

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.58, but opened at $23.60. Engagesmart shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 619 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $5,286,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $21,587,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $24,684,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
About Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
