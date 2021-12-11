Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,205.63 ($29.25).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,300 ($30.50) to GBX 2,400 ($31.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.50) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.48) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,165 ($28.71) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Entain stock traded down GBX 50.50 ($0.67) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,633 ($21.65). 1,132,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,767. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 1,041.50 ($13.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($33.15). The company has a market cap of £9.58 billion and a PE ratio of 69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,980.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,881.61.

In other Entain news, insider Stella David acquired 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($27.22) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($99,423.90). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.93), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($349,237.20).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

