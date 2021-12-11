Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives GBX 2,193.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,205.63 ($29.25).

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,370 ($31.43) to GBX 2,400 ($31.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.50) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.48) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of LON:ENT traded down GBX 50.50 ($0.67) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,633 ($21.65). 1,132,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,767. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,980.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,881.61. The company has a market capitalization of £9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,041.50 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($33.15).

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.93), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($349,237.20). Also, insider Stella David purchased 3,652 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,053 ($27.22) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($99,423.90).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

