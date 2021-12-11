Entrée Resources (ERLFF) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS: ERLFF) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Entrée Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Entrée Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Entrée Resources Competitors 800 3528 3807 110 2.39

Entrée Resources presently has a consensus target price of $1.05, suggesting a potential upside of 73.87%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 71.56%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -86.86% Entrée Resources Competitors -55.95% -40.98% -0.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entrée Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A -$6.00 million -15.10 Entrée Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 15.26

Entrée Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources. Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entrée Resources rivals beat Entrée Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

