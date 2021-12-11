Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $93.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQR. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.94.

EQR opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.80. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $88.09.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

