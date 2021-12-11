Eric R. Fencl Sells 16,866 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $362,113.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $21.46 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $345.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.95.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 38.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 62,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,537,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 266,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

