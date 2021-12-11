Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) CAO John Farias Sells 1,617 Shares

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Farias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, John Farias sold 5,040 shares of Essex Property Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40.

NYSE ESS opened at $345.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.79 and a 1 year high of $357.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.26 and its 200 day moving average is $325.48.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 200.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 205.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $2,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.61.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

