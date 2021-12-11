Ethereum Push Notification Service 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $22.68 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Push Notification Service alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.97 or 0.08244723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00080976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,489.01 or 0.99970257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,320,065 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Push Notification Service should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.