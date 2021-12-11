Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $4,052,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 48.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $704,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.69.

AMAT opened at $152.73 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $137.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.