Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $506,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,935,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU opened at $85.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average is $76.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

