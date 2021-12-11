Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $578,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.20 and a 200-day moving average of $162.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

