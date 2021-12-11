Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $711,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,953,000 after buying an additional 66,993 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $431.57 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $424.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.56. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

