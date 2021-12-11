Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQH. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $23.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $28.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

