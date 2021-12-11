Everbridge Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,068 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,021% compared to the average daily volume of 363 call options.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.06. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $57.58 and a 1 year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.46.

In other news, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,453,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

