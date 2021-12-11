Evercore ISI Upgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to “Buy”

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.32.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,949,846.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

