EverRise Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (RISE)

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. EverRise has a total market cap of $57.37 million and $680,096.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverRise coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EverRise has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00033464 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006482 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003833 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

