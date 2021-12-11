Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evertz Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE ET opened at C$13.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$997.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.10. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$12.53 and a 52-week high of C$15.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.30%.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.14, for a total transaction of C$26,866.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$295,526. Insiders have sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $249,947 over the last three months.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

