Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.20 million, a P/E ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -272.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 24.2% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 205,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,202,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 14.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

Read More: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.