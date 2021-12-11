Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.30

Shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.36. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 78,006 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Evolving Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 million, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evolving Systems by 443.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 44,543 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolving Systems by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolving Systems by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

