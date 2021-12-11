Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XELA. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ XELA opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exela Technologies news, Director Marc A. Beilinson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $541,000. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,170,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,902,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Exela Technologies by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 474,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exela Technologies by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 344,456 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

