Exela Technologies’ (XELA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exela Technologies from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

XELA opened at $1.24 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $229.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 474,551 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 417,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 75,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

