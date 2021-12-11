Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.18. Exelixis also posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,308. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $1,327,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $21,140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

