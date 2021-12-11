Exos Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Exos Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,706 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBI. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

JBI stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

