Exos Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Exos Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TLG Acquisition One were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TLG Acquisition One by 5,883.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 588,303 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the second quarter valued at $967,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLGA opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

