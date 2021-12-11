Exos Asset Management LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591,626 shares during the period. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Skillz by 2.1% during the third quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skillz by 149.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 57,128.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,151,000 after buying an additional 6,211,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at $133,547,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKLZ stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $898,664.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 432,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.41.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

