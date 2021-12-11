Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $225,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SV opened at $9.97 on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

