Exos Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Exos Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARRWU. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 395,397 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 730,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 293,240 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,448,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 63.0% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 581,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,748,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRWU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

