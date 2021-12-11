Exos Asset Management LLC Takes $118,000 Position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,774,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 149.3% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 247,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 148,410 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,573,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

TREB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TREB opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

