eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 12,500 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $466,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $453,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $459,125.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $631,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $666,125.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $544,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $495,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $564,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $548,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $567,250.00.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $35.06 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.66 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

EXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

