Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
EXROF stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. Exro Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.94.
About Exro Technologies
